Icon Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $122,963,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 374.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,579,000 after acquiring an additional 526,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 313.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after acquiring an additional 494,091 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 45.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,112,000 after acquiring an additional 169,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $198.39 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $202.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.63.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 46.64%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

