Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 4,703 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 630.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $70.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.73. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.98%.

CP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

