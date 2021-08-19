Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 10,388 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 110.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,832 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in 2U by 4,416.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 89,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in 2U by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 33,022 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in 2U by 156.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in 2U by 11.1% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

TWOU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.97. 2U, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $237.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 2U news, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,757.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.