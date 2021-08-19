Icon Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $374,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $149.45 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.20 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.36.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

