Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $770,000 Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

Shares of VRTX opened at $194.77 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $185.32 and a 52 week high of $283.45. The firm has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

