Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $450,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 393.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,621,000 after buying an additional 2,067,642 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 80.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after buying an additional 557,281 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,532,000 after acquiring an additional 319,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4,088.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 196,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $93.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.38. The company has a market cap of $209.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

