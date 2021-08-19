Icahn Enterprises Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,718 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 897% compared to the typical volume of 473 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 102.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $57.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.02. Icahn Enterprises has a 1 year low of $47.45 and a 1 year high of $69.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.48). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.89%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -109.14%.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

