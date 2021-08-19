IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IAG. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.84.

NYSE:IAG opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.86. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 0.99.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.38 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 92,465 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 343,677 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

