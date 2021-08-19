Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €560.50 ($659.41). Hypoport shares last traded at €556.50 ($654.71), with a volume of 3,112 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HYQ shares. Berenberg Bank set a €600.00 ($705.88) target price on Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €605.00 ($711.76) price target on Hypoport in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €470.83. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

