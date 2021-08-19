HyperDAO (HDAO) 1-Day Volume Tops $989,819.00

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. HyperDAO has a market cap of $8.98 million and $989,819.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00057957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00015133 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.46 or 0.00853365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00047747 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00104031 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HDAO is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,725,479 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

