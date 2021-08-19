Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $40.37

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.37 and last traded at $41.17, with a volume of 566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.58.

HYFM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of -288.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the second quarter valued at about $9,507,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 116,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1,058.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 46,317 shares during the period. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

