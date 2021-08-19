Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of HURN stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $48.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.55. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,868,881.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 393,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 102,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,712,000 after acquiring an additional 640,341 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 808,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,761,000 after acquiring an additional 90,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 18,011 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

