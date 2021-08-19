Huntington National Bank Raises Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,385 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $120.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.78. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $121.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.85.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.