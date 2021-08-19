Huntington National Bank Has $5.92 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.87.

NYSE:CNI opened at $106.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.48. The company has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

