Huntington National Bank Buys 506 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total transaction of $1,518,994.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,984,411.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $681,731.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,082.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,212 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,765 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.78.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $118.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.04. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

