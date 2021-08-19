Huntington National Bank Boosts Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.4% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on O shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $71.71 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $72.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.43.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

