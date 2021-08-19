Huntington National Bank Acquires 53,835 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 255.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,835 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Corning by 6.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 340,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Corning by 347.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,204,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,408,000 after acquiring an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $1,535,638.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,554,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $3,575,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,767 shares of company stock worth $6,561,834. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.