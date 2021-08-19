Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Short Interest Update

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,500 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the July 15th total of 184,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

HULCF stock remained flat at $$9.40 during trading on Wednesday. Hulic has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40.

Get Hulic alerts:

About Hulic

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the development, rental, sale, and brokerage of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Insurance, and Hotels and Inns. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, and other properties.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Hulic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hulic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.