Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $279.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to post sales of $279.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $279.00 million to $280.42 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $260.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,758,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,924 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $22,301,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,815,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,428,000.

NASDAQ:TWNK traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,880. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.17.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

