Horizon Protocol (HZN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $305,981.00

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $7.30 million and approximately $305,981.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00056638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00141875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.46 or 0.00149289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,456.06 or 0.99848982 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.80 or 0.00908725 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.49 or 0.00706034 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

