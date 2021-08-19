HOQU (HQX) Market Cap Reaches $589,697.59

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. HOQU has a market capitalization of $589,697.59 and $1.85 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00057744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015106 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $397.65 or 0.00854383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00103821 BTC.

About HOQU

HQX is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

