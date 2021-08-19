HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Director F. K. Mcfarland III Sells 1,467 Shares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $40,738.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HTBI opened at $27.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $452.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.67. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.79.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the second quarter worth $345,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the second quarter worth $290,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the second quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.