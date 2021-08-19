Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Holley in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE HLLY opened at $10.82 on Thursday. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Holley stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 753,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.41% of Holley as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

