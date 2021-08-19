HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of HLS Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.54). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Separately, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TSE:HLS opened at C$17.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.13. The firm has a market cap of C$543.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78. HLS Therapeutics has a 12-month low of C$13.35 and a 12-month high of C$21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$18.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.33 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. HLS Therapeutics’s payout ratio is presently -24.55%.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

