Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $412.75 million-$427.36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $325.27 million.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 69,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,090. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.20. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Himax Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

