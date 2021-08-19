Hills Bank & Trust Co Purchases Shares of 2,606 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.3% in the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.60. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.17%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

