Hills Bank & Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM opened at $149.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $152.41.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $38,117.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,925 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,848 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.