Hills Bank & Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,109 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.9% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 535.9% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 18,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 6.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 35,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 5.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,318 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 6.1% in the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.5% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,349 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

DIS stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.74. 7,029,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,852,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

