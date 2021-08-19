Hills Bank & Trust Co Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 29.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,926,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.2% in the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 228.5% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $208,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT stock opened at $354.16 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $375.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $98.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

