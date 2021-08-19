HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,359 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 70.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD opened at $132.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $134.49.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

