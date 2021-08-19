HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 49.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTIS stock opened at $90.50 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $58.04 and a 1-year high of $92.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTIS. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

