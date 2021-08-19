HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 30.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 973.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 66,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 60,221 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 328,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 10.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 180,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,395,000 after buying an additional 16,878 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,073.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STE. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Shares of STE opened at $216.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.75 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.20. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $151.79 and a 1 year high of $226.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

