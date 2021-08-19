HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $624,000 Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 361.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after buying an additional 187,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $4,836,000. 46.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of SNAP opened at $71.96 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $80.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $113.78 billion, a PE ratio of -141.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $889,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $372,360.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 957,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,432,503.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,477,976 shares of company stock worth $455,591,428 over the last ninety days.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.