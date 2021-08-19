HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Cuts Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,781,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,561 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,756,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after purchasing an additional 153,432 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,038,000 after purchasing an additional 124,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

BYND opened at $118.84 on Thursday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $99.86 and a one year high of $221.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -81.96 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.58. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $761,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $281,358. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total value of $8,954,677.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,340 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,192 shares of company stock worth $14,537,788 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.59.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

