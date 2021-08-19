Highland Capital Management LLC Takes Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,781,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in NiSource by 9.9% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 31.2% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 29,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NYSE NI opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.33. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.