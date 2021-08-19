Highland Capital Management LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth $52,000. 47.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upstart alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPST. Barclays raised shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.10.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $212.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.78. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $220.11.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.