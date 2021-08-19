Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,342 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in Unilever by 11.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,668,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,291,000 after purchasing an additional 665,600 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Unilever by 45.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,342,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,450,000 after purchasing an additional 62,465 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.3% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,027,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,630,000 after purchasing an additional 52,667 shares during the period. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $56.31 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 70.32%.

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

