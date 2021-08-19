Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 78,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin Hotard sold 44,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $723,179.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,634 shares of company stock worth $2,501,592 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

