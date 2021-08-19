HEROcoin (PLAY) Market Cap Achieves $3.03 Million

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $73,560.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00056505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.87 or 0.00840145 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00047425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00103513 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

