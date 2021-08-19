Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Short Interest Up 39.7% in July

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the July 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 656,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the second quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 738.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HTGC traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,455. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 120.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.09%.

HTGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

