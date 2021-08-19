Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of HLF opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.20. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,625 shares of company stock worth $415,666 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 89.6% during the second quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,452,000 after purchasing an additional 989,999 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 8.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter valued at $332,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 51.3% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,888,000 after buying an additional 494,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter valued at $2,572,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

