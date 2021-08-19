Helmet.insure (HELMET) Market Cap Reaches $13.41 Million

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. During the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Helmet.insure has a market capitalization of $13.41 million and $1.14 million worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Helmet.insure alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00055704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00148188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00149556 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,629.90 or 1.00033108 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.87 or 0.00916080 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.06 or 0.00706041 BTC.

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,791,173 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helmet.insure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helmet.insure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.