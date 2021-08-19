Helex Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Helex has a market cap of $8,537.31 and approximately $5,165.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helex coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Helex has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Helex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00056393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.16 or 0.00848767 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00047602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00103505 BTC.

About Helex

Helex is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,160 coins. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helex is helex.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Helex Corporation Ltd is a registered company in London, United Kingdom. The Helex token is a trading cryptocurrency built to be used as a payment method for all the services that Helex offersr. It is built inside the ethereum blockchain, a secure and decentralized platform that allows payments between users around the world. “

Helex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.