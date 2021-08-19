Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.82. Heidrick & Struggles International reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSII shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:HSII traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,185. The company has a market capitalization of $813.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.73. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $46.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $267,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $210,549.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.