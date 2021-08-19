Head-To-Head Survey: SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) versus ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS)

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) and ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SiriusPoint and ProSight Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiriusPoint $889.79 million 1.76 $143.52 million N/A N/A ProSight Global $816.11 million 0.69 $22.23 million $0.91 14.12

SiriusPoint has higher revenue and earnings than ProSight Global.

Profitability

This table compares SiriusPoint and ProSight Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiriusPoint 24.30% 20.49% 5.85% ProSight Global 6.11% 7.39% 1.49%

Risk and Volatility

SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSight Global has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SiriusPoint and ProSight Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A ProSight Global 0 3 0 0 2.00

ProSight Global has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.17%. Given ProSight Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ProSight Global is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.1% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of ProSight Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SiriusPoint beats ProSight Global on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

