Head to Head Survey: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.1% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $469.35 million 3.88 $52.37 million $0.27 68.89 Ashford Hospitality Trust $508.24 million 0.77 -$543.88 million ($179.30) -0.08

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 38.61% 14.15% 2.38% Ashford Hospitality Trust -79.47% N/A -10.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Ashford Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 4 2 0 2.33 Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $19.38, indicating a potential upside of 4.17%. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus price target of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 132.45%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Summary

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets. The Credit Sensitive Strategies segment includes investments in distressed mortgage loans, real estate acquired in settlement of mortgage loans, real estate held for investment, credit risk transfer agreements, non-agency subordinated bonds, and small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans. The Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment focuses on investments in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spread, agency and senior non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and the related interest rate hedging activities. The Corporate segment includes management fee and corporate expense amounts and certain interest income.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

