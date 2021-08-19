Head-To-Head Review: Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) vs. Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) and Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Bridgewater Bancshares has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital City Bank Group has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and Capital City Bank Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgewater Bancshares $120.67 million 3.67 $27.19 million $1.12 14.04 Capital City Bank Group $217.36 million 1.81 $31.58 million $1.88 12.37

Capital City Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgewater Bancshares. Capital City Bank Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridgewater Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and Capital City Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgewater Bancshares 26.94% 13.84% 1.28% Capital City Bank Group 15.49% 10.63% 0.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Capital City Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Capital City Bank Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and Capital City Bank Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgewater Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Capital City Bank Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bridgewater Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.15%. Capital City Bank Group has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.27%. Given Bridgewater Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bridgewater Bancshares is more favorable than Capital City Bank Group.

Summary

Bridgewater Bancshares beats Capital City Bank Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services. Capital City Bank Group was founded on December 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, FL.

