Head-To-Head Comparison: Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) versus Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) and Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.4% of Armstrong Flooring shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Latham Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Armstrong Flooring shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Armstrong Flooring and Latham Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armstrong Flooring 0 0 0 0 N/A Latham Group 0 2 7 0 2.78

Latham Group has a consensus target price of $33.57, indicating a potential upside of 58.28%. Given Latham Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Latham Group is more favorable than Armstrong Flooring.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Armstrong Flooring and Latham Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armstrong Flooring $584.80 million 0.14 -$63.60 million N/A N/A Latham Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Latham Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Armstrong Flooring.

Profitability

This table compares Armstrong Flooring and Latham Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armstrong Flooring -5.89% -28.26% -13.46% Latham Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Latham Group beats Armstrong Flooring on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. Its products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc. was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

