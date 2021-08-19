HC Wainwright Trims Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Target Price to $4.00

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.15.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $3.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $31.45.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APRE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 380.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

