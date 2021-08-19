HBC Financial Services PLLC Has $62,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

HBC Financial Services PLLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 25.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $177.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.43. The company has a market capitalization of $466.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

